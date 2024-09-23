Family of Lansdowne man killed in ‘senseless’ I-95 shooting are urging witnesses to come forward

Clinton Martin’s family just wants answers.

The ambiguity of the circumstances surrounding his death has only worsened their grief, especially knowing that whoever fired the shot that took his life on Sept. 13 set in motion a series of events that caused the death of another.

Now, with the help of a $4,000 reward offered by the Pennsylvania State Police, Martin’s loved ones are urging anyone who may have witnessed his death to help fill in those missing details.

“We’re taking it day-by-day. We’re heartbroken, and we just want anybody, somebody to come forward,” his mother, Constance Newton, said in an interview. “It would ease the pain a little bit, but it won’t bring my son back.”

Martin, 29, was shot in the neck about 9:30 p.m. as he drove on I-95 North near the ramp to I-476 in Ridley Township, according to state police. The Lansdowne native lost control of his Mazda 5 sedan and veered onto the shoulder of the highway, where Joshua Waltz had parked his Chevrolet Malibu after hitting debris in the road, authorities said.

Waltz, 33, was struck by the Mazda as he was standing behind his car’s rear bumper and killed. Investigators said Waltz, of Odessa, Del., was on his way to visit a friend when the crash occurred. He leaves behind a 5-month-old child and fiancée, who troopers said was too upset to speak with the media at a news conference held to announce the reward.

State Police Lt. Jonathan Sunderlin, the station commander for Troop K in Media, told reporters Martin’s shooting was senseless, and permanently upended the lives of two families.

“Two men that didn’t even know each other,” Sunderlin said. “Two men going about their own business.”

Whether the shooting was accidental or intentional, and whatever motive the shooter may have had, remains under investigation, according to state police. Given the evidence at the scene, investigators believe the shot was fired from another vehicle on the highway.

Martin’s sister, Clinita, said he had no enemies. He was a hard worker, and had recently been promoted to store manager at Dollar General, where he had first been hired as a cashier two years ago, she said.

At the time of the shooting, his sister said, Martin had just left work and was on his way to meet her and some friends at Mix-N-Flow, a sports bar they often went to in Upper Darby.

“I just want everyone to know he was genuine dude,” she said. “All he wanted was to see the smile on everyone’s face. I just don’t know why this happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop K at 484-840-1000 or 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit an anonymous form at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.