Coatesville school bus hit by gunfire, football game canceled as precaution, officials say

No injuries were reported after a Coatesville Area School District bus was struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Coatesville police said.

A football game between Coatesville Area Senior High School and Downingtown East High School scheduled for tonight was canceled “as a precautionary measure,” the Downingtown Area School District said.

“This afternoon, a Coatesville Area School District bus was struck by gunfire in Coatesville. No one was hurt,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe and Coatesville Police Department Chief Jack Lauffer said in a joint statement.

“No child should be subjected to gunfire on a school bus. This is an active, high priority investigation,” they said, adding that anyone with information should call Coatesville police at 610-384-2300.

The Downingtown Area School District said in a statement posted on Facebook: “As a precautionary measure, we have mutually decided to cancel tonight’s football game” between Downingtown East and Coatesville Area Senior High Schools.

“We understand that this is disappointing news, and we will provide updates on a potential makeup date as soon as possible,” the district said.

“Please join us in offering our support and solidarity to the Coatesville community during this difficult time,” the district said.