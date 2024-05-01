Woman stabbed to death in Cobbs Creek and her granddaughter is in custody

A 67-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Cobbs Creek early Wednesday morning and her granddaughter is in custody in connection with the slaying, police said.

Philadelphia Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a home on the 300 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway and found the woman inside, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore. The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s 15-year-old granddaughter was taken into custody and no charges have been filed, said Vanore. A motive for the fatal stabbing was unclear, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.