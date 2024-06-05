Motorcycle rider who stomped on a family’s car windshield and pulled a gun on the driver in Center City sentenced to prison

A 27-year-old man riding a motorcycle who was recorded on a viral video last year in Center City jumping on a woman’s rear windshield before headbutting her and threatening her with a gun was sentenced Wednesday to one to four years in prison, court records show.

Cody Heron, of Frankford, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of an instrument of crime for the Oct. 1 attack that occurred near City Hall.

Advertisement

Justin C. Capek, Heron’s lawyer, said in a statement Wednesday night that his client “wholeheartedly accepted responsibility” and had offered his apology to Nikki Bullock and her two young children who were in the back seat of her Ford Fusion.

Capek said “the sentence is fair and just for Mr. Heron and does not foreclose upon his ability to be rehabilitated.”

He added: “This is sufficient, but not greater than necessary to punish the very serious crimes which he wholeheartedly accepted responsibility [for] and [is] reflective of his sincere apology to the victims. Mr. Heron looks forward to reintegrating into society as a law-abiding citizen and move past this aberrant scar on his legacy.”

The video of the confrontation was captured by a man riding a double-decker bus.

Heron was one of a crowd of ATV and dirt bike riders who had gathered near City Hall and surrounded Bullock’s car. The video shows Heron getting off his bike, climbing onto the back of the Ford Fusion, and jumping on the rear windshield, shattering it.

When Bullock gets out of the car to confront Heron, he pulls a gun on her and headbutts her with his helmet on. After Bullock shoves Heron, knocking his bike over, he gets back on his bike and flees, the video shows.

No one was injured in the assault, authorities said.

Court records show Heron is eligible for boot camp and for time served. He had been held on $4 million bail.