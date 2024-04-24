Three killed in fiery Delco crash while fleeing state police, sources say

Three people were killed in a fiery automobile crash Wednesday afternoon in Boothwyn after the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while being pursued by Pennsylvania State Police, according to law enforcement sources.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. on Route 322 near Chichester Avenue as a red Ford Taurus was fleeing the troopers, said those sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation. The car was speeding and being driven erratically during the chase, which the sources said was in connection with a reported theft at a Lululemon store in nearby Concord Township.

At some point during the chase, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed, the sources said, trapping the occupants inside the car, which caught on fire. Fire crews reported to the scene to try to extinguish the blaze and rescue the car’s occupants, but three people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center for treatment. His or her condition was unknown.

A spokesperson for Troop K, the local state police barracks, did not return a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.