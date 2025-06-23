Man accused of killing two men in Philly and fleeing to Puerto Rico apprehended and charged

A 21-year-old man who allegedly fled to Puerto Rico after the fatal shootings of two men in the city’s Crescentville section in February has been apprehended and extradited back to Philadelphia, where he is now charged with two counts of murder, police said.

Alejandro Perez was arrested in Puerto Rico on May 13 and extradited last week back to Philadelphia, police said. Perez is being held without bail on two counts of murder and related offenses at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, court records show.

Around 3:45 a.m. Feb. 10, police responded to a reported shooting on the 700 block of Adams Avenue.

Rudy Reyes, 30 of York, Pa., was found lying on the ground next to a Jeep Cherokee, police said. Reyes, who had been shot multiple times in the torso, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Wesley Toribio-Diaz, 32, of Philadelphia, was found in the driver’s seat of the Jeep with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said. He also was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the time said the killings appeared to have been targeted and were looking for a second shooter.

More than 50 spent shell casings from two different caliber guns were found at the scene, police said.