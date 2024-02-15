Police officer struck by car, driver shot and critically wounded in Crescentville

A police officer was struck by a vehicle and fired his gun at the driver, who was later found critically wounded in an alleyway Thursday night in the city’s Crescentville section, police said.

Around 7 p.m., the officer was struck by the car in the area of Adams and Newtown Avenues, police said, and the officer fired multiple times into the windshield.

The car, described as a large sedan, sped away north on Newtown Avenue and was later found in an alleyway behind the 200 block of Benner Street, police said.

The driver had been shot multiple times and was transported to Jefferson Einstein Hospital.

The officer was transported to Einstein with a leg injury, police said.

What transpired before the officer was hurt and the driver was shot was not immediately known.