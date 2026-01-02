Philadelphia records the fewest homicides in 60 years, plus other insights to 2025’s crime

For the first time in more than half a century, Philadelphia has recorded fewer than 225 homicides in a single year.

In 2025, 222 people were killed — the fewest since 1966, when there were a fraction of as many guns in circulation and 178 murders.

Advertisement

It is a milestone worth commemorating — and mourning: violence has fallen to its lowest level in decades, yet 222 deaths in a single city is still considered progress.

The drop mirrors a national reduction in violence and follows years of sustained declines after Philadelphia’s homicide rate peaked during the pandemic, and reflects a mix of likely contributing factors: tech-savvy police are solving more shootings, violence prevention programs have expanded, and the city has emerged from pandemic instability.

No single policy or investment explains it, and officials caution that the gains are fragile.

“The numbers don’t mean that the work is done,” said Adam Geer, the city’s director of public safety. “But it’s a sign that what we’re doing is working.”

The impact is tangible: fewer children losing parents, fewer mothers burying sons, fewer cycles of retaliation.

“We are saving a life every day,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Still, the violence hit some. Victims ranged from a 2-year-old girl allegedly beaten to death by her mother’s boyfriend to a 93-year-old grandfather robbed and stabbed in his home. They included Ethan Parker, 12, fatally shot by a friend playing with a gun, and Said Butler, 18, killed just days before starting his first job.

Police say street-level shootings and retaliatory violence fell sharply, in part because some gang conflicts have burned out after key players were arrested or killed. Killings this year more often stemmed from long-standing drivers — arguments, drugs, and domestic violence — and were concentrated in neighborhoods that have borne the brunt of the crisis.

“These same communities are still traumatized,” said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. “One gunshot is a lot. We can’t sit or act like we don’t see that.”

The number of domestic-related killings nearly doubled this year compared to last, making up about 20% of homicides as family members attacked one another at a more troubling rate, Geer said. The disappearance and killing of Kada Scott, a 23-year-old woman from Mount Airy, was among them, and led to a citywide outcry and renewed scrutiny of how authorities handle violence against women.

And mass shootings on back-to-back holiday weekends — 11 people shot in Lemon Hill on Memorial Day, and 15 shot in South Philadelphia over July Fourth — left residents reeling.

Still, a 2025 survey from Pew Charitable Trust showed that a majority of Philadelphians feel safer in their neighborhoods than they have in years.

The progress comes even as the police department remains 20% below its budgeted staffing levels, with about 1,200 fewer officers on the force than 10 years ago.

The city’s jail population has reached its lowest level in recent history — with fewer than 3,200 people in custody for the first time since at least 1992, the earliest year for which records are available.

And arrests citywide, particularly for drug crimes, have cratered and remain far below pre-pandemic levels, mirroring a nationwide trend.

Experts say the moment demands persistence.

“We can’t look at this decline and turn our attention to other problems that we have to solve. We have to keep investing and keep pushing to get this number even lower, because it could be even lower,” said Jason Gravel, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Temple University.

‘Unheard of’ clearance rates

After shootings exploded during the pandemic, and Philadelphia recorded 562 homicides in 2021 — the most in its history — violence began to decline, slowly at first.

But then, from 2023 to 2024, killings fell by 35% — the largest year-over-year reduction among U.S. cities with the highest homicide rates, according to an analysis by Pew.

The decline continued into 2025.

Bethel has pointed to a host of potential reasons for the decline: the reopening of society post-pandemic — kids returned to school and adults reconnected with jobs, courts and probation officers — as well as police resources focused in hot spot crime areas and improved coordination among city leaders.

Most notably, he said, detectives are making more arrests in non-fatal shootings and homicides. Experts say that arresting shooters is a key violence prevention strategy — it prevents that shooter from committing more violence or from ending up as a victim of retaliation, sends a message of accountability and deterrence, and improves the relationship between police and the community.

The homicide clearance rate this year ended at 81.98%, the highest since 1984, and the clearance of nonfatal shootings reached 39.9%.

“That’s unheard of,” said Geer, the public safety director. “The small amount of people who are committing these really heinous, violent crimes in our neighborhood are being taken off the street.”

Still, more than 800 killings from between 2020 and 2023 remain without an arrest, according to an Inquirer analysis.

That has had a significant impact on the police department’s relationship with the community over the years, something Bethel has sought to repair since he was appointed commissioner in 2024.

In 2025, he created an Office of the Victim Advocate, hired a 20-person team to communicate with and support victims, and hosted 35 meetings with residents of the most challenged neighborhoods.

Yet Bethel has grappled with the challenge of convincing residents that the city is safer today than four years ago, while questioning whether today’s gains can outweigh years of devastation.

That challenge was on display on a recent cold December night, as Bethel gathered with a few dozen residents inside a North Philadelphia church and asked what they wanted him to know.

Person after person stood and told him what gun violence had taken from them in recent years.

My son. My brother. My nephew.

Both of my sons.

Investing in violence prevention

The city’s network of violence prevention strategies has expanded greatly since 2020, when the city first began issuing tens of millions of dollars in grants to grassroots organizations.

Early on, the city faced criticism that its rollout of the funds was chaotic, with little oversight or infrastructure to track impact. Today, Geer said, the city has stronger fiscal oversight, better organizational support, and a data-driven approach that targets neighborhoods experiencing the most violence.

In 2024, Community Justice, a national coalition that researches violence intervention strategies, said that Philadelphia had the most expansive violence-prevention infrastructure of the 10 largest U.S. cities. When evaluating 100 cities, it ranked Philadelphia as having the third-best public-health centered approach to preventing violence, falling behind Washington D.C. and Baltimore.

Geer said the work will continue through 2026. Starting in January, the city will have a pool of about $500,000 to help cover the funeral expenses for families impacted by violence.

One of those organizations that has benefited from the city’s funding is Men of Courage, a Germantown-based group that mentors young Black men ages 12 to 18 and focuses on building their confidence, resilience, and emotional intelligence.

“We want them to know that one decision can affect your entire life,” said founder Taj Murdock. “Their environment already tells them they’ll be nothing. … We have to shift their mindsets.”

Arguments are a leading cause of shootings, and teaching teens how to deescalate conflicts and think through long-term consequences can prevent them from turning disputes violent, he said.

Isaiah Clark-White, 16, a sophomore at Hill Freedman World Academy, said that in his three years working with Men of Courage he’s grown more confident and has improved his public speaking.

And David Samuel, 15, of Logan, said he has learned how to better control his emotions and identify those of the people around him.Both said they feel safer today than three years ago, but remain vigilant of their surroundings.

Samuel said his dad watches the news every day and talks about the overnight crimes and shootings.

“He’s always telling me,” he said, “‘David, I don’t want this to happen to you.’”