Philly Controller finds city botched the rollout of a touted $22 million anti-violence program

A city grant program touted as an equitable and urgent response to a surge in gun violence was rushed through a no-bid contracting process that resulted in confusion and delayed payments, and, ultimately, left 20% of the grant money unspent, according to a review by Philadelphia’s City Controller released Wednesday.

“As gun violence faced an all-time high in 2021, the city’s urgency to roll out the [grant] program led to confusion and mistrust among the grassroots community organizations who provide much-needed services to neighborhoods that have been historically ignored,” the report, issued by City Controller Christy Brady, found.

And, despite the aims of the grant program, the analysis also found that funds had not been disbursed to organizations in the zip codes most impacted by gun violence.

A city spokesperson said that the administration had not yet seen the report so was not immediately able to comment on it.

The program, known as Community Expansion Grants (CEG), aimed to disburse $13.5 million to 31 organizations providing gun-violence prevention, intervention, or community healing.

But an April 2023 Inquirer investigation into the program — which, with administrative costs, represented a $22 million investment — found that the city awarded grants to organizations that did not meet its own stated guidelines and did not have the infrastructure to manage the money.

One grantee, in violation of city policy, used the money to pay police officers (and to provide stipends for many of their children) to run a boxing program outside the police district, an earlier Inquirer investigation found. Police Internal Affairs and the Philadelphia Inspector General both said they were launching their own investigations in response. The boxing program was dropped, and the captain who helmed it resigned for unrelated reasons, after receiving a notice that he faced firing.

Rather than focusing on groups in the most hard-hit neighborhoods, grants were distributed relatively evenly across 29 ZIP codes with above average rates of gun violence. The controller’s report concluded that a lack of “a fair, open, and transparent bid process” had created — intentionally or not — a “perception of favoritism or bias” towards certain providers who were ultimately selected.

While the city previously denied allegations of political favoritism, one grant was awarded to a sitting Democratic ward leader, who was given nearly 60% more than his group had initially applied for. The controller found 12 other organizations had received more money than what was originally requested, while 12 organizations received less — but the city did not provide “additional details or explanation as to why their share was reduced.”

The controller also took issue with a city process that backdated the contract with grant administrator Urban Affairs Coalition (UAC) by more than two and a half months — forcing UAC to start work without a contract, and to advance the grantees more than $2 million before being able to invoice the city for those expenditures.

The multilayered approval process hampered organizations’ ability to get projects off the ground. Groups waited months to receive a promised 20% advance — and then, monthly payments did not start rolling out until March 2022, five months after the grants were awarded.

Despite both internal and external concerns about the program, the city announced a second $17.45 million round of grants last March — albeit with some procedural improvements, such as enhanced reporting requirements and funding benchmarks, according to the controller.

In December, 39 organizations were awarded additional grants.

This story will be updated.