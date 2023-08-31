A convicted murderer escaped from the Chester County Prison early Thursday, police say

A Chester County man who was convicted earlier this month of killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children escaped from custody early Thursday morning, investigators said.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, slipped past guards at the Chester County Prison in West Chester about 8 a.m., according to District Attorney Deborah Ryan. Anyone who sees Cavalcante is encouraged to stay away from him and call police immediately.

Ryan said it’s unclear how Cavalcante escaped from the prison. He was last seen walking down Pocopson Road in Pocopson Township, a little more than three miles from the prison.

He was dressed in a white t-shirt, green prison-issued pants, and white sneakers, Ryan said. His hair is long and curly, and he was wearing glasses.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Chester County man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death while her children watched, DA says

A Chester County jury took about 15 minutes on Aug. 16 to convict Cavalcante of first-degree murder in the stabbing of Deborah Brandao, whom he had dated for two years. Cavalcante killed Brandao with a kitchen knife that he had been using earlier that day to cut meat for a barbecue, bringing it with him to confront Brandao at her home in Schuylkill Township.

Cavalcante was angry at Brandao, Ryan said during the trial, because she had threatened to go to the police with information about Cavalcante’s criminal past in his native Brazil: At the time of the stabbing, Cavalcante was wanted for a murder there.

The two argued as Brandao’s two children stood nearby, and then Cavalcante threw her to the ground and stabbed her more than 30 times, according to testimony during the trial.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison on Aug. 22, and was awaiting transfer to state prison.