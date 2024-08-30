Danilo Cavalcante will face a Chester County judge Friday on burglary, trespass and escape charges

Nearly a year after Danilo Cavalcante scaled a wall of the Chester County Prison and broke free amid international infamy, he is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday morning to face charges including escape, burglary, and trespassing.

Cavalcante, 35, escaped from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, 2023, one week after being sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of her children on the front lawn of her home in Schuylkill Township.

A week after Cavalcante was sentenced in that case, and was awaiting transport to state prison, he shimmied up a wall in one of the jail’s exercise yards, imitating an escape method used months earlier by another inmate, Igor Bolte.

Video of Cavalcante’s “crab walk” quickly went viral, spreading internationally as he continued to elude hundreds of local, state, and federal investigators dispatched to the Kennett Square area to search for him.

After keeping authorities at bay for 14 days, Cavalcante was taken into custody behind a tractor dealership in South Coventry Township.

Since the high-profile escape, county officials have taken steps to strengthen security at the jail, county spokesperson Rebecca Brain said.

Officials have installed 18 additional cameras at the jail, with 100 angles of its roof, as well as motion sensors that send alarms to the jail’s control center, according to Brain. Additionally, high-risk inmates now wear specifically colored, high-visibility jumpsuits, and guards are stationed in observation towers and along the jail’s perimeter walls when inmates are in the exercise yards.

Warden Howard Holland said last fall that the county planned to enclose all of the yards with a steel mesh canopy, and the county recently signed a contract with Buchart Horn Architects to begin designing that feature.

The gap in the wall that Cavalcante used last year to climb onto the jail’s roof has since been covered with steel mesh and razor wire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.