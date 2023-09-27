A Bristol Township man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his cousin

A Bristol Township man who was convicted of murdering his cousin inside the home they shared was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

David Jenner, 40, stabbed Charlie Thomas Jr., 43, multiple times with an 8-inch kitchen knife during an Dec. 2021 argument inside their Veterans Highway residence, prosecutors said. When police arrived, Jenner was pacing outside of the house and admitted to the stabbing, directing the officers inside.

Police found Thomas stabbed eight times and bleeding internally from a wound to his left lung, according to testimony during Jenner’s waiver trial in August. He was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Jenner was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated assault for injuring Thomas’ mother, who had attempted to break up the fight between the two men. Jenner was sentenced to an additional 10-to-20 years for that assault.

During his trial, Jenner took the stand to assert that the stabbing was in self-defense — multiple people attacked him, he said

But Deputy District Attorney Marc Furber said Wednesday that Jenner’s version of the incident was “a fantastical tale,” and ultimately helped sway Bucks County Court Judge Jeffrey Finley’s decision to find him guilty.

“Everything about that was completely belied by all of the physical evidence, and his own story was internally inconsistent as well,” Furber said. “It really was a disservice to the memory of the victim here, and the surviving victim, the mother of Charlie Thomas, that he would even say such things.”

Jenner’s attorney, Craig Penglase, declined to comment after the hearing Wednesday.

After the verdict was handed down by Finley, Jenner said the decision was “a [expletive] joke.”

Furber said Thomas’ family were satisfied by the case’s resolution, knowing Jenner will no longer be able to harm anyone again. But even that sense of justice cannot mend the grief they feel over losing Thomas.

“There’s no joy in this for them, no happiness, no pleasure,” Furber said. “Charlie was the glue that held everyone together in that family, and that has fallen apart since his life was taken. That struggle I think, unfortunately, for his mother, will never go away, and I think that’s the saddest part.”