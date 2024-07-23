Police find dead puppies on Chester County golf course

Seven dead puppies were found on a Chester County golf course Monday. Police are investigating who left the dogs there.

Caln Township police officers found the puppies near the 9th hole of the Ingleside Golf Club, in Thorndale, police said. The puppies, all pit bull terrier mixes that appear to be from the same litter, were found about 130 yards off the US Route 30 bypass, police said.

The puppies were likely left on the golf course within 12 to 18 hours of being found, police said. It was unclear who left the puppies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caln Township Police at 610-383-1821 or 610-383-7000. The Pennsylvania SPCA is helping police with the investigation.