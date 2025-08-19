Prisoner caught after brief escape in Delaware County

A prisoner escaped from Pennsylvania state constables’ custody Tuesday afternoon in Delaware County, stole a vehicle and crashed it, then fled into a wooded area before finally being caught, police said.

Shortly before 2:40 p.m., Nether Providence Township police were alerted that Upper Providence Township police, in coordination with the Pennsylvania State Police, were pursuing a vehicle east on Baltimore Pike into Nether Providence.

The person they were pursuing had escaped from the constables’ custody, Nether Providence police said.

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola on Tuesday evening confirmed that the prisoner was 27-year-old Jaliel Johnson, who was arrested sometime Monday night into early Tuesday in Haverford. Johnson was charged with receiving stolen property, prowling, providing false identification to law enforcement, and drug offenses, court records show.

Johnson was transferred on Tuesday to the custody of the constables to be transported to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

After escaping, Johnson stole a vehicle and drove east on Baltimore Pike through Media and into Nether Providence before becoming involved in a crash at Baltimore Pike and Turner Road, Nether Providence police said.

Johnson ran into a wooded area along Baltimore Pike, police said. Multiple police agencies assisted with the search, which ended about 20 minutes later with Johnson’s apprehension.

No injuries were reported and Johnson was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Nether Providence police said they issued an alert to residents to shelter in place while the escapee was at large.

No other details about the escape were released.

In May, a prisoner escaped from custody at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media and eluded capture for several hours.