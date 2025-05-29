Prisoner escapes from Delco courthouse in Media, nearby residents told to shelter in place

A manhunt is on for a prisoner who escaped custody at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media on Thursday morning.

Officials have yet to release any details about the prisoner or how they escaped from police. A town spokesperson said the suspect was wearing orange pants and was last seen fleeing north on Olive Street from 4th Street.

Residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office declined to offer any further details. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday outside the courthouse.

With little information available, schools close to the Delaware County Courthouse are sheltering in place until further notice, according to administrators at Media Elementary School and Media Providence Friends School.

Friends isn’t releasing any students to parents until authorities give the green light allowing students to move freely around campus.

Main office staff at Friends urged parents to remain calm and described feeling well informed by authorities as news of the escape spread. Police visited and followed up with a phone call, as did the school district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.