No injuries were reported and a person was in police custody after someone fired a gun Tuesday afternoon near Academy Park High School in Delaware County, a spokesperson for the district attorney said.

Margie McAboy, spokesperson for the Delaware County District Attorney’s office, said the shooting occurred in the “vicinity” of the high school in Sharon Hill but she did not know the exact location. McAboy said an investigation is ongoing.

School officials could not be reached for comment.

CBS3 reported that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the high school shortly before 3:30 p.m.

On Jan. 21, a student posted a photo on social media of himself with a BB gun inside the high school, prompting a lockdown. The student was identified and taken into custody.

In August, three borough police officers responding to a shooting outside a football game at the high school fired at a car and killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility. The officers were criminally charged in the case and fired by the borough.