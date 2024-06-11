Six people on dirt bikes ambush 54-year-old man, killing him after firing more than 40 shots

A crew of six people on three dirt bikes ambushed a 54-year-old man in Kensington on Monday night, shooting at him more than 40 times and killing him, police said.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was found at Potter and Huntingdon Streets shortly before 8 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead minutes later, at 8:22 p.m.

The man was sitting under a tree when the crew rode up to him, two people on each bike, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore. The three passengers jumped off and fired dozens of shots at the man, who appears to have been targeted, said Vanore.

The motive for the ambush was unclear. Police have made no arrests, but the investigation is continuing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call homicide detectives at 215-686-3334. People can also submit anonymous tips through the departments tip line 215-686-8477.