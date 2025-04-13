Trenton mother and daughter fatally shot

A mother and her 13-year-old daughter were shot to death in Trenton Saturday in what authorities are calling a double homicide.

Trenton police responding to a 911 call on the 300 block of West State Street around 10:30 a.m. found a 13-year-old female in a third-floor bedroom and a 40-year-old woman in the stairway leading to the third floor, both with gunshot wounds, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey.

Advertisement

The victims, whose identities were not revealed, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have detained a person of interest on unrelated charges. However, no arrests have been made, Marbrey said in a statement.

An investigation continues by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department.