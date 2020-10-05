A 15-year-old boy was killed Sunday after a double shooting in the Girard Park area of South Philadelphia. The other young man who was shot, an 18-year-old, is hospitalized in critical condition, Philadelphia Police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of 22nd and Jackson streets. Omar Wade, 15, who lived in the neighborhood, was shot in the head and the left thigh, police said, and the 18-year-old was shot in the left lower back.
Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. Wade was later pronounced dead. As of Monday morning, the 18-year-old remained in critical condition.
Police said they have not made any arrests or identified a motive or possible offender. It is being investigated as a homicide.
The double shooting capped yet another violent weekend in Philadelphia. Between Friday and Saturday night alone, at least 12 people were shot, two fatally.
As homicides and shootings rise, more and more children are becoming victims of the violence. As of August, people under the age of 18 have accounted for nearly one in 10 of Philadelphia’s shooting victims this year, more than any year since at least 2015.
Inquirer Staff Photographer Elizabeth Robertson contributed to this report.