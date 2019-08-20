A woman is dead and an investigation is ongoing following a double stabbing in Brewerytown late Monday, according to police.
Philadelphia police responded to the 1500 block of North 29th Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, and two women were later transported to Temple University Hospital for injuries.
A 23-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times, including in the chest, back, and legs, and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, according to police.
A 28-year-old woman “sustained lacerations” to her lip, forehead, and wrist and is listed in critical condition.
Neither of the victims have been identified, and an arrest has not yet been made.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC that the incident could have started over a social media post and that investigators are working to find the suspect.
“We know who she is, we know where she lives,” he said. “We’re actually talking to her family. They’re trying to help police locate her at this time.”