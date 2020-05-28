A Montgomery County woman arrested for allegedly causing a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood was charged Thursday with manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died in the crash.
Brionna Wright, 28, of Meadowbrook, was driving under the influence at high speed just after 6 p.m. Wednesday when her car collided with another on the 6200 block of Frankford Avenue, trapping the child in the other vehicle, police said.
The child was rushed to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m., while Wright was transported to Nazareth Hospital. Information on her condition was not available Thursday.
Other cars and a SEPTA bus were damaged as a result of the crash, said District Attorney Larry Krasner, who called the child’s death a “completely preventable tragedy.”
“Motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death for children in the United States. Road safety is public safety, period,” Krasner said.
The child’s name was not released. Wright was charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, accidents involving death, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and resisting arrest.
For injuries caused to six drivers and passengers in other vehicles, Wright was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, three counts of accidents involving injury, five counts of simple assault, and an additional six counts of recklessly endangering another person.
“Just as we are wearing masks to protect others from COVID-19 infection, so should we consider the safety of others every time we get behind the wheel," Krasner said. " I urge Philadelphians not to confuse emptier streets and fewer pedestrians with license to speed or drive while intoxicated.”