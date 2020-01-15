Homicide detectives are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was found dead, covered in blood, in the bath tub of her East Germantown home.
The screams of a family member who found the body prompted a call that sent police to the 300 block of Mechanic Street about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
Officers discovered the woman, whose name was not immediately released, unresponsive and covered in blood in the bathtub, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not immediately disclose a cause of death.
The victim’s car also was missing and police said they were looking for a black Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania, license plate LBT-7539.
NBC10 reported that the woman was the mother of a Philadelphia police officer. The police public information office could not immediately confirm that.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there had been 19 homicides in Philadelphia in the first 14 days of 2020.