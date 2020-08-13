A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of 17-year-old Erin Schweikert, whose body was found in the basement of a South Philadelphia home earlier this year.
Maddison Leidy has been charged with first degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death seven months after police found Schweikert’s badly decomposed body inside a small storage space in the basement of Leidy’s twin on the 2100 block of Porter Street. The Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about the cause of death.
Leidy, who was originally arrested in January and charged with abuse of corpse, obstruction, and other crimes, was being held Thursday without bail at the Riverside Correctional Facility.
Schweikert, who is the mother to a toddler daughter, was last seen by family on September 27, after she left her South Philadelphia home to hang out with friends. Friends and relatives had built a GoFundMe page to hire a private investigator to find her, and were holding out hope that she would return home.
Then, on January 16, sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Police Department’s Special Victims Unit went to Leidy’s home to arrest her on a probation violation. Police later said that the Special Victims Unit had gone along with deputies because they had received a tip that a missing 18-year-old woman might be inside.
Officers who entered the home were met with a strong odor that would be impossible for anyone inside to ignore, then-acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told reporters at the time.