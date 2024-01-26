18-year-old who police say helped Shane Pryor escape will be charged

An 18-year-old who police say picked up a teen murder suspect after he escaped from the custody of juvenile jail staff earlier this week will be charged with hindering a police investigation, escape, criminal conspiracy, and related crimes, police said Friday.

Police believe Shane Pryor, 17, called Michael Diggs shortly after after he broke free while being transported by juvenile jail staffers to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for a hand injury on Wednesday. Just before noon, Pryor got out of the vehicle unshackled, then pushed past the two unarmed staffers and fled, police said.

About five minutes later, sources said‚ Pryor called Diggs using a bystander’s phone, and Diggs arrived in a tan Ford Fusion and picked him up. It’s unclear where he took him.

Diggs has refused to speak with investigators, sources said.

Detectives believe Pryor and Diggs met about a year or so ago in the city’s Juvenile Justice Services Center, and have kept in touch since, said a source who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Pryor has been in custody since October 2020, when he was arrested at age 14 along with another teen and charged with killing 54-year-old Tanya Harris.

This is a developing story and will be updated.