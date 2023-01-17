Store clerk fatally shot during robbery of a Tacony gas station

A 67-year-old gas station clerk was shot during a robbery of a gas station located in Tacony.

The shooting occurred a little after 4 a.m. at the Exxon station on Torresdale Avenue and Friendship Street, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small speaking to reporters on the scene.

Police say the shooting was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras, which show three masked men force themselves into the Exxon’s back office, where the store clerk was shot. Per reports, the footage then showed the suspects take the cash register before fleeing.

“He was laying on the floor, unresponsive, [and] appears to have been shot in the back,” Small told reporters.

The store clerk was pronounced dead on the scene.

Small told reporters the clerk had worked at the store for several years, and that police were familiar with him, having checked up on the Exxon in the past.

“This is a tragedy,” Small said. “He was shot and killed during a robbery while he was working.”