Man dead after shootout with a security guard at a Fairmount gas station

One man has died and a security guard was injured after a shootout at a gas station in Fairmount Tuesday night, according to Philadelphia police.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m Tuesday at the Phillips 66 gas station on the corner of College Avenue and Poplar Street when a man entered the inside of the gas station and was asked to leave by a private security guard who pushed him back, surveillance video shows. Immediately after, the man pulled a gun from his waistband and the pair exchanged gunfire.

The man, 39, was struck multiple times in the face and legs, police said, and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his name.

The security guard, who police have identified as a 30-year-old man, was shot in the leg and is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

The security guard worked for Pennsylvania S.I.T.E State Agents — a private security company in Olney — and was licensed to carry, 6ABC reported. The company told 6ABC that the guard is a father of three.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania S.I.T.E State Agents declined to comment.

Stray bullet casings could be found both inside and outside the store, police said, and a stray bullet flew through the window of a home across the street. No one in the house was hurt, police said.

Seventy-seven people have been killed in Philadelphia to date in 2024, according to police data, which is down 33% from last year. Sixty-six of those people are fatal shooting victims.