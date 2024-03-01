Man and woman killed in ‘execution style’ Fairmount Park shooting

A man and woman were shot to death in East Fairmount Park late Thursday night, according to police.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. when someone reported finding a dead body on the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive, a half block from the historic Mount Pleasant Mansion, which has been closed to the public since 2023.

Once they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to head and chest laying next to a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. Both were unresponsive and pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m., said police.

“At this point it appears they were both shot and killed execution style,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters, citing the victims’ head wounds and close proximity.

Police have yet to identify both victims but said the woman lived in Philadelphia.

Officers also found three shell casings next to the bodies, Small said, telling reporters that the weapon was likely a handgun.

A motive has yet to be determined, and no suspects have been identified at this time. Police are planning to review mansion’s surveillance footage.

There have been 43 shooting deaths thus far in 2023, according to data from the police and Office of the Controller, a 32% decrease from this time in 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated.