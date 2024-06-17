17-year-old killed in Fairmount Park shooting that injured four others identified

Police identified the 17-year-old killed in a shooting in Fairmount Park on Friday night that left four other teens wounded.

Isya Stanley died in the gunfire that erupted around 10:50 p.m. in East Fairmount Park near the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, along Greenland Drive near 33rd Street and Ridge Avenue, police said. Police said there was a crowd of around 100 young people in the area of the shooting.

After the gunfire subsided, Stanley was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead 20 minutes later, police said. She had been shot in the chest and shoulder. Four other teens — an 18-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and two 15-year-old boys — were injured.

Police have made no arrests, but the investigation is continuing.

As of Sunday, 107 people have been killed by gun violence this year, according to data compiled by the city controller’s office. Of those victims, nine were under the age of 18.

The shooting happened after the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for Philadelphia teens. The restriction, put in place as a way to protect children amid the city’s gun violence crisis, changed from midnight to 10 p.m. in summer 2022.