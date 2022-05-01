A 13-year-old boy was shot twice in the head and critically wounded Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The incident occurred about 7:20 p.m. inside a building in the 2200 block of Woodstock Street, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital and reported in “extremely critical condition.”

A weapon was found at the scene, but no arrest had been made. No further details were available.

Earlier, a 45-year-old man and a woman, described as being between 30 and 40, were found dead inside a building in the 4600 block of North Broad Street, police said.

Police said the two were discovered “unresponsive” during a “police walk through of the property.”

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and one person was arrested. Three weapons were recovered.

Police said the cause of the deaths had not yet been determined.