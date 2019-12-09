A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the 1800 block of South Alden Street, near the corner of 57th Street and Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, a police spokeswoman said.
Officers from the 12th District, which includes the neighborhood, were called to the scene at 3:11 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m. Police gave no information about the dead man’s identity or any suspects.
At 4:50 p.m., police were called to a location near 52nd and Beaumont Streets, about 3,500 feet from the first shooting. They found a 55-year-old man who had been shot twice in the left leg. He did not identify who shot him.
Police took the injured man to Presbyterian Hospital and reported he was in stable condition. An investigation of the scene did not immediately recover a weapon or identify a suspect.