A 25-year-old Black man was fatally shot in the back and left leg on East Sharpnack Street near Germantown Avenue in East Mount Airy on Sunday evening.
He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m., according to Philadelphia police.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered from the scene.
The death adds to a violent weekend in Philadelphia. Six people were shot in West Philadelphia Saturday night in what Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called a “senseless act of gun violence.”