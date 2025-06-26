Woman suspected in fatal Philly stabbing of another woman arrested in Spain

A 28-year-old woman suspected of fatally stabbing another woman and stuffing the body in a futon in the city’s Frankford section has been arrested in Spain, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday evening.

Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes was arrested in Madrid based on information from the Philadelphia office of the U.S. Marshals Service, the agency said. Sanchez-Reyes is awaiting extradition proceedings for her return to the United States.

Around 12:40 a.m. April 5, police discovered the body of 21-year-old Yuleisy Carolina Tórreles Martinez inside a home on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue.

The body was found inside a futon wrapped in a sheet and shower curtain, police said. No weapon was found at the scene.

A group of Martinez’s friends had grown concerned after she went missing for several days, and they filed a missing-person report.

Police have not revealed a motive, but said the woman knew one another.

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 reported that the victim’s family was from Venezuela and she had been living in Philadelphia for less than a year and was working as a waitress.