13-year-old boy shot in face in Feltonville

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the face Monday afternoon in the city’s Feltonville section, police said.

Around 3:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 4900 block of B Street and found the boy with a gunshot wound to the left side of his face.

He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital.

Police said another boy was detained for the investigation and a gun was recovered.

Over the weekend, 13 people were shot in Philadelphia and three people — including a 17-year-old girl — were killed, police said.