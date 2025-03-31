13 people, including 7 teens, were shot over the weekend in Philly, and Mayor Parker vowed to combat gun violence

After 13 people were shot in Philadelphia over the weekend and three people — including a 17-year-old girl — were killed, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker decried the violence and vowed to work to curb it.

”Every shooting and homicide in Philadelphia personally pains me as mayor of the city and each and every member of the administration,” Parker said in a news conference Monday afternoon. “These are human beings we are talking about and not statistics and we grieve their loss and suffering.”

Those killed included the 17-year-old, who was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia, and an elderly couple who died in a suspected murder-suicide.

At 11:40 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue and found Jada Gray, 17, with a gunshot wound to her chest, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:58 p.m., police said.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

On Saturday afternoon in East Mount Airy, three teen boys were injured in a shooting at Finley Recreation Center, on the 900 block of East Upsal Street, police said. The three teens were taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital and are expected to face criminal charges, police said.

Gunfire erupted just after 5 p.m. that day, and a 15-year-old was shot in the chest and was in critical condition, police said. A 14-year-old was shot in his right thigh and a 16-year-old was grazed in the face by a bullet, police said. Both teens were in stable condition, police said.

And late Sunday night, two teens were shot in Oxford Circle. .

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1900 block of Hellerman Street just after 10:30 p.m., police said. When officers arrived, they found four 9mm shell casings on the street and witnesses told them a 17-year-old had been shot and taken to Nazareth Hospital, police said.

The boy had been shot in his right hip, police said, and he was in stable condition at the hospital. The teen was later transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, police said.

While officers were at the scene of the shooting, a 14-year-old boy, told them he had suffered a graze wound to the leg and he was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital and also listed in stable condition, police said.

So far this year, 25 young people under the age of 18 have been shot in the city, nearly half of them struck by bullets this month. That total number of shootings in Philadelphia is slightly down from the same time last year, when there were 29 juvenile shooting victims by March 30 police data shows.

While shootings and homicides continue to trend downward in Philadelphia, mirroring a national trend, the mayor said the city still experienced too much bloodshed.

“We cannot and will not rest — and I won’t, as mayor,” Parker said, “until every resident in every neighborhood feels safe in their homes, going to school, or walking in their community.”