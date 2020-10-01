A man was taken into custody early Thursday in Old City after using a sledgehammer to break through the security doors at Fox 29′s studio, Philadelphia Police said.
The incident happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. when officers said they received a report of a man waving a sledgehammer at passersby and attempting to forcibly enter the TV studio at 4th and Market streets. The man said he wanted to speak with one of the station’s anchors, authorities said.
A 26-year-old witness intervened, securing the man with the hammer inside the studio’s reception area, police said. Because they were already in the area, SEPTA Police responded. After a struggle, they subdued the man with a Taser, police said.
No passersby, station employees, or officers were injured in the break-in.
A spokesperson for Fox TV stations referred a reporter to Fox 29′s report of the incident, which was addressed on its morning show, Good Day Philadelphia.