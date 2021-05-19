A Norristown man caused a car crash while driving drunk that killed one of his coworkers and injured another, Montgomery County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Gabino Lucas Lagunes, 30, has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses.

There was no indication he had hired an attorney, and he remained in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Lucas Lagunes was driving his Subaru Legacy on Route 202 in Lower Gwynedd Township on May 6 when the vehicle struck a fuel truck that had been stopped on the road inside a posted construction area, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Lucas Lagunes was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, while Valero Reyez, 21, a passenger in his backseat, was taken to Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health. A second passenger, Jose Martinez-Diaz, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, the affidavit said.

Medics at the scene said Lucas Lagunes had a strong odor of alcohol on him, and later tests showed his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .226, nearly three times higher than the legal limit in Pennsylvania, according to the affidavit. Detectives also found an empty liquor bottle inside the destroyed Subaru.

The three men worked together at Gran Rodeo Mexican Bar & Grill in Montgomery Township and had recently left the restaurant after their shifts, according to the affidavit.