Girls’ High teacher charged with attempting to sexually abuse a student

A teacher at Philadelphia’s High School for Girls has been charged with attempting to groom and solicit sexual photos from a 16-year-old student, police said.

Percy Fields, an 32-year-old teacher at the magnet school in North Philadelphia, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon to face charges of unlawful contact with a minor, attempting to commit sexual abuse, and corruption of a minor.

Fields and the student met at school, where he was the girl’s adviser and homeroom teacher. Police said he reached out to the girl on social media, then over text, where he attempted to solicit sexual photos and convince her to engage in a sexual relationship with him. He asked for nude images, and offered to send her money in return, police said.

The girl told a friend, who notified a school counselor. That staffer then contacted the police, who launched an investigation in January.

Advertisement

Fields was removed from the school in early January after what school officials described as a report of professional misconduct. When the news was released to the school community, officials did not name the staffer involved or disclose the person’s position, but Principal Janis Butler said in a letter sent to families that the employee had been “barred from the building pending resolution of an internal investigation into the allegations.”

“If you believe your child is receiving private or inappropriate messages from individuals who have worked within the school, please reach out immediately,” Butler told parents.

Monique Braxton, a school district spokesperson, said Fields resigned effective March 1.

“As a district, we strive to provide safe and welcoming environments,” Braxton said in a statement. “When someone is accused of criminal conduct, we contact parents of any involved students, and fully cooperate with state and local investigators.”