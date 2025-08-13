Second suspect arrested in Grays Ferry mass shooting

Philadelphia police announced the arrest of a second man accused of being involved in the Grays Ferry mass shooting in which three men were killed and nine other people wounded.

Daquan Brown, 21, was taken into custody at a residence on the 1500 block of South Marston Street by homicide detectives and members of the SWAT unit, police said Tuesday night.

Brown, who is facing charges of murder and numerous other offenses, was arrested just one block over from the shooting scene on the 1500 block of South Etting Street.

Last week, police announced the arrest of Terrell Frazier, 22, who has been charged with three counts of murder and related offenses. On Friday, police identified Christopher Battle, 24, and said he was being sought as another alleged gunman in the case.

Police said they believe at least 13 guns were fired indiscriminately in a panic during a party on July 7 — likely by partygoers frightened by what they thought was the sound of gunfire.

More than 120 shots were fired indiscriminately down the block, police said.

All the spent shell casings were found in the middle of the block, where the party attendees were firing their guns, police said. No casings were found at the end of the block, where the people were shooting toward.

Three people were killed: Zahir Wylie, 23, of Overbrook; Jason Reese, 19, of West Philadelphia, and Azir Harris, 27, who used a wheelchair after being paralyzed in a prior shooting. The wounded ranged in age from 15 to 24.