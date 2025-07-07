Three dead, 10 injured in Gray’s Ferry shooting, police say

Three people were killed and another 10 people were injured in a shooting in Gray’s Ferry early Monday, police said, after a gun battle broke out at the intersection of Etting and Dickinson Streets at about 12:56 a.m.

Among those shot were two children, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters in a briefing Monday morning, but the children were not among the dead. He did not have information on the ages of the deceased.

Advertisement

“There was a large crowd out here,” Bethel said, adding some initial reports had indicated up to 40 people were in the area when the shooting began. “Clearly, there was something going on on the block, you could see that.”

The victims were taken to different hospitals and there was no information immediately available about them or their conditions. Bethel said police took one person with a weapon into custody, but their involvement was not yet clear.

“This is coward stuff,” Bethel said “Just individuals, just shooting randomly, into houses, into cars, children out here. I mean, this is coward, wannabe thug stuff.”

“It’s hard to understand why individuals engage in this behavior,” he added, saying police would get to the “root cause,” and said “a group of individuals” were involved.

Police were already deployed in the neighborhood Bethel said, following reports of loud music in the area. Officers were responding to another call nearby when the shooting began.

Monday’s shooting followed an incident at the 7 Elements lounge in South Philadelphia early Saturday that left eight people injured, after a fight involving knives broke out just before 4 a.m.

The shooting Monday capped a weekend of violence in the city, with a shooting in West Philadelphia, two shootings in the Tioga and Kensington neighborhoods, and a shooting in the 2400 block of North Reese Street that left a 26-year-old man dead. No arrest had been made in that shooting as of Sunday evening.

Philadelphia had entered the July 4 weekend with fewer shootings and homicides compared to the year before. As of July 5, 116 people had been killed and through June, fewer than 500 people had been shot in the city, the lowest number over the past decade.

“This has been a very challenging weekend,” Bethel said Monday. “Folks are going to wake up and hear about a lot of the incidents happening, but we are not going back. We are going to continue to stay focused on these areas that have significant levels of violence.”