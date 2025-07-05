8 people shot at South Philly lounge

Eight people were shot early Saturday morning at 7 Elements bar in South Philadelphia in what police said was a chaotic scene.

The shooting was reported before 4 a.m. at the restaurant and lounge, located on the second floor of the two-story Dung Phat Plaza shopping center at 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

Advertisement

Police Inspector DF Pace told NBC10 one of the victims was a security guard shot in the face, who was reported in critical condition along with a woman who was shot in the back.

Police had closed off the commercial center, which includes other restaurants, a spa and professional offices, Saturday morning closed with crime scene tape as they searched for evidence. It has numerous surveillance cameras.

According to the 7 Elements website, it is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and is currently seeking bartenders, servers and lounge staff “to create the most memorable experience Philly has to offer.

“7 Elements is committed to maintaining a 5-star experience for everyone who walks through our doors,” the website says.

A spokesperson for 7 Elements could not immediately be reached for comment.

Neighbor Thomas O’Hara said noise is a common complaint about the bar, which sits at one end of the strip center.

“I hear stuff going on here at this one corner restaurant all the time,” O’Hara said. “They were screaming out here loud as heck yesterday morning, I hear it all the time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.