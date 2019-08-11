In a scene tragically familiar this summer in the city, gun violence spilled into a Southwest Philly playground and skate park Saturday night, sending three men to the hospital with injuries.
The shootings occurred near McCreesh Playground and Skatepark, at Regent and North 66th Streets, according to a CBS3 report. One male, 18, was shot in the right leg, the station reported, while another, age unknown, was shot once in the left foot. A 20-year-old male was shot once in the back of the head, CBS3 reported, and once in the leg.
All three victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Philadelphia Police Capt. Thomas Davidson told CBS3 that investigators found 21 shell casings in front of eight houses on Regent Street.
“A lot of shell casings, 21 shell casings,” Davidson said. “Three males were shot, one male in the leg, one male in the foot, the other one in the head.”
No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.
Tracey Gordon, Philadelphia’s recently elected register of wills and a Southwest native, lamented the shootings on Facebook and Twitter, which, she said, happened on “movie night” at the playground.
“When families are not safe at their local playground it’s beyond bad it’s a state of emergency!,” Gordon wrote.
McCreesh Playground has hosted Southwest Philly Community Day, most recently this past June.