66-year-old woman killed in Harrowgate fire, man charged with arson and murder

Police on Friday night identified a 66-year-old woman killed in an early-morning fire in the city’s Harrowgate section that allegedly was intentionally started by a 38-year-old man who is now charged with murder.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Russell Street, police said. Several people trying to escape from the smoke and flames were rescued by firefighters from the roof of the house.

Firefighters then located Evelyn Payne in the front second-floor bedroom, police said. She was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

The fire spread to neighboring homes, causing significant damage, police said.

Shadeek McDowell was taken into custody at the scene and was later charged with murder, arson, five counts of aggravated assault, and related offenses.

The Red Cross said they were helping 23 people from six families who were displaced by the fire.