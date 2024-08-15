Inmate tried to smuggle drugs into the Delaware County jail through his lawyer’s paperwork, police say

An inmate at the Delaware County jail coordinated with his wife to smuggle drugs into the facility through paperwork unwittingly carried in by his attorney, investigators said Thursday.

Harvey Weaver, 59, has been charged alongside his wife, Michelle Morse, 61, with drug possession and conspiracy, according to the affidavit of probable cause for their arrests.

Advertisement

Neither Morse nor her attorney, Mark Much, immediately returned requests for comment. There was no indication Weaver had hired an attorney.

Weaver and Morse’s charges mark the second time this month that prosecutors say someone attempted to bring K2, a synthetic drug similar to marijuana, into the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

On Aug. 2, Jazzmaine Lancit, a guard at the facility, was caught with three sheets of paper soaked in a solution of K2 hidden in her personal locker, authorities said. According to investigators she brought the paper into the jail to deliver to an inmate. Lancit was charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and possessing contraband, and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

It was unclear Thursday if Lancit’s case had any connection to Weaver or Morse.

Weaver has been in custody at George W. Hill since his arrest in August 2022 on a burglary charge, court records show. While in the jail, awaiting trial on that case, he was charged with possessing a weapon. In February, he was sentenced to 23 months in both incidents.

In March, guards at the jail received evidence that Weaver was acting as a drug dealer inside George W. Hill, having other inmates send money to his wife through CashApp, which Morse then deposited onto Weaver’s commissary account in the jail, the affidavit said.

On Aug. 3, detectives intercepted messages between Weaver and Morse showing that they planned to bring drugs into the jail disguised as divorce paperwork and photos of their grandchildren. The material was going to be brought into George W. Hill by John Baldini, Weaver’s attorney, according to the affidavit.

When Baldini entered the facility on Aug. 7 for a planned visit, guards stopped him and inspected the paperwork intended for Weaver. The papers tested positive for K2, authorities said.

Baldini told the guards that Morse had mailed him the material, and that he had no idea it was laced with the drug, the affidavit said. He does not face any charges, and he did not return a request for comment.

Morse remains free on $200,000 unsecured bail. She and her husband have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 27.