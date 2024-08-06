A guard at the Delco jail smuggled K2 into the facility to sell to inmates, DA says

A guard at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility smuggled synthetic marijuana into the jail to sell to inmates, prosecutors in Delaware County said Tuesday.

Jazzmaine Lancit, 28, has been charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and possessing contraband after other staff at the facility found paper soaked with K2 inside her locker, according to the affidavit of probable cause for her arrest.

Lancit, of Logan, was released after posting $2,500 bail. There was no indication she had hired an attorney. Lancit could not be reached for comment.

Supervisors at the jail received a tip in June that Lancit was selling drugs to inmates, the affidavit said. They placed her under surveillance, and watched Friday as she placed items into her personal locker. When investigators opened the locker, they found “three large sheets of paper” soaked in a solution of K2, a synthesized drug that mimics the effects of marijuana.

Lancit’s arrest marks the second time this year that guards at the county jail have been caught bringing drugs into the facility. A married couple, Adham Diab and Lina Tarrad, were caught smuggling fentanyl into George W. Hill for their personal use in January.

Diab and Tarrad were both charged with possessing contraband, conspiracy, and related offenses. They are scheduled to go to trial in Delaware County Court later this month.

A former guard, Damon Joyner, pleaded guilty in April to contraband and drug crimes after being caught smuggling Suboxone, Xanax, marijuana, and cigarettes into the jail in 2022 for Anthony Pierre, an inmate there. Joyner, 44, was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in the same facility he once patrolled.

The union representing corrections officers at George W. Hill, the Delaware County Prison Employees Independent Union, issued a vote of no confidence against Warden Laura K. Williams in June, providing county officials with a 42-item list of complaints.

Among them wasthe persistent issue of contraband entering the facility and the dangers those items pose for guards and inmates alike.

In a statement on Lancit’s arrest, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said he is working closely with Williams to address the issue.

“I appreciate the tireless efforts of Warden Laura Williams and her staff to partner with my office to do all we can to keep contraband out of our county jail,” Stollsteimer said.

Lancit is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Wendy Roberts on Sept. 10.