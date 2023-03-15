Hatboro-Horsham schools closed due to nearby police incident

The Hatboro-Horsham School District closed all schools after a shelter-in-place order was issued by police early Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating an active incident in an apartment complex located at the intersection of York Road and Moreland Avenue, according to a statement from the Hatboro Police Deparment.

“Students, staff, and family should avoid this area. We do not want students at any level walking to buses or to school. Schools are closed,” the Hatboro-Horsham School District wrote following another Tweet that attributed the closure to “significant police activity.”

Roads are closed at York Road between Montgomery Avenue and Byberry Road, as well as at Moreland Avenue between Penn Street and Chester Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.