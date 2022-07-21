A retired math teacher at Holy Ghost Prep in Bensalem was arrested and charged with attempting to lure or entice a child in Atlantic City, a spokesperson for the school said Thursday.

Jerry Colapinto, who retired in 2021 after four decades as a teacher, was arrested Tuesday, said Bill Doherty, director of communications at Holy Ghost Preparatory School.

”After verifying Mr. Colapinto’s arrest with the Atlantic City police department yesterday, we immediately notified the Bensalem police department of his arrest and then filled out and submitted the School Entity Mandatory Reporting form to the Pennsylvania Department of Education,” Doherty said in an email.

Kevin Burke, principal at Holy Ghost, sent a message to people involved with the school announcing the “deeply disheartening and troubling news” about Colapinto’s arrest.

“We have no knowledge of any alleged misconduct by Mr. Colapinto during his tenure at the school. However, given our knowledge of recent events and the current allegations, we will make the appropriate reporting to the authorities and will fully cooperate with any investigation into the alleged misconduct,” Burke said.

”We are resolute in our continuing commitment to protect the safety and well-being of every student entrusted to our care, and we have a comprehensive set of policies and procedures in place, as well as mandatory training and reporting policies, to ensure the safety of our students,” Burke said.

Colapinto could not be reached for comment.

In March 2008, The Inquirer published a short profile of Colapinto after he won an award from the Siemens Foundation for exceptional achievement in teaching Advanced Placement science, math, and technology. He was one of 50 state winners announced a month earlier by the foundation.

Colapinto, who was described at the time as a popular teacher, joined the faculty at Holy Ghost Prep in 1980, according to the profile.

Earlier this week, a video was livestreamed showing Colapinto being confronted by a YouTuber dedicated to “catching online preds” through sting operations that appear not to be affiliated with the police.

Similar videos have been posted by like-minded vigilantes, including one involving a Bucks County police officer who was arrested in Atlantic City last year after he was confronted by a man from Colorado.

A spokesperson for the Atlantic City Police Department could not be reached Thursday for comment.

But in a general statement last year, the department said: “Protecting our youth is of the utmost importance to the Atlantic City Police Department. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office to bring those that want to cause harm to our children to justice.”