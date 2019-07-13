An intruder assaulted a Spring Garden couple in their apartment Friday night, Philadelphia Police said.
The attack occurred about 10:31 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mount Vernon Street, when a man entered the first-floor apartment through the kitchen door and was confronted by a man and a woman who live there, police said.
He then beat the pair before running off though the front door with a backpack and a green bag, the contents of which police did not disclose. The victims were transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition by medics, police said.
No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, police said Saturday.