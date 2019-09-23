A suspect was killed and a second wounded in a home invasion-robbery early Monday in Northeast Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, police said.
Police were called to the row house on the 7100 block of Walker Street about 4:15 a.m. and found a wounded suspect in the yard.
Two men had broken into the house armed and demanding money, police said. One man was shot and jumped out of a second floor window while another got away.
Officers took the wounded man found in the yard to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:01 a.m.
The second suspect arrived at Nazareth Hospital in private vehicle with unspecified gunshot wounds. His condition was not immediately known, police said.
An initial police report indicated that only a woman was in the house when the robbery occurred, but it did not say who shot whom.
A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
Detectives were questioning the woman who was in the house when the robbery occurred.