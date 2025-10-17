Five things contributing to Philadelphia’s improved homicide clearance rate

Just four years ago, Philadelphia saw the most homicides in its history — and police solved them at the lowest rate on record.

Now, those trends have flipped.

The city is now on pace for the fewest killings in half a century, and detectives are solving murders at the highest rate in recent memory.

The homicide clearance rate this year has hovered between 86 and 90% — the highest since 1984, when the department recorded a 95% clearance rate.

The change is a welcome improvement from the challenges of 2015 to 2022, when the rate of solved homicides hovered around 50% or less, and dropped to a historic low of 41.8% in 2021, according to police data.

Just as there’s no single explanation for the drop in shootings, there’s no simple answer to why detectives are closing cases more quickly this year. And a higher arrest rate doesn’t account for whether a defendant is convicted at trial.

But interviews with law enforcement officials and a review of police data and court records suggest a few likely factors: the overall decline in violence, which gives officers more time to investigate, and recent investments in technology that give detectives faster access to evidence.

Here are five things contributing to the improved clearance rate:

Simple math

The clearance rate is calculated by dividing the number of homicide cases solved in a given year — regardless of when the crime occurred — by the number of homicides that occurred in that same year.

And so the apparent improvement partly comes down to simple math: with dramatically fewer killings this year, even fewer total arrests can boost the clearance rate.

Through August, police had solved about 60% of the killings in 2025, but because they’ve cleared nearly 50 others from previous years — and because there are a third of as many homicides as three years ago — the rate goes up.

Still, that number is notable. Only about a third of killings that occurred in 2021 and 2022 were solved that same year, according to an Inquirer analysis of court records and police data.

Time

The significant reduction in violence this year has given detectives the time to solve their cases, both old and new.

During the pandemic — as the city recorded about 2,000 homicides in just four years — detectives were handling 10 to 15 cases each year, more than twice the workload recommended by the U.S. Department of Justice.

This year, it’s half that.

That’s making a difference. Detectives this year appear to be solving cases more quickly than years past, according to an Inquirer analysis.

Through August, police arrested a suspect within a week in about 31% of cases — up from just 15% three years ago.

Cameras are everywhere

Just in the last year, police have doubled the number of “real-time crime” cameras on Philadelphia’s streets. In 2024, police said there were 3,625 of the ultrahigh resolution cameras across the city. This year, there are 7,309.

And there are tens of thousands of other cameras through SEPTA, private businesses, and residents’ home surveillance systems that give detectives leads on suspects.

Police have also recently installed hundreds of license plate readers — 650 in every patrol vehicle and another 125 on poles across the city.

The department also subscribes to a software that taps into a broader network of millions of other plate readers — on tow trucks, in parking garages, and even private businesses across the region.

Police said the tools are helping them track shooters’ movements before and after a shooting, and locate getaway cars more quickly, by searching a vehicle’s license plate or even by its make and model.

Phones and social media

Philadelphia police and the district attorney’s office have greatly expanded their digital evidence tools in the past two years.

Where cases once relied on grainy video and often-reluctant witnesses, detectives now have high-definition video footage, partial DNA processors, and cell phone location data — evidence that “never goes away” and doesn’t lie, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Getting access to a suspect’s — and victim’s — phones and social media can often tell the story behind a crime.

The Gun Violence Task Force, which investigates gang violence and works closely with homicide and shooting detectives, had just two cell phone extraction devices two years ago. Now, it has 14, plus a host of advanced software that helps investigators track and map gang networks.

Between the homicide unit and the task force, nearly 2,000 phones were processed last year — often giving detectives crucial evidence and information about crimes beyond the one they were initially investigating.

Improved morale

Some detectives, who asked not to be identified to speak frankly about their work, said morale in the homicide unit — and across the department — has improved.

During the pandemic, when shootings surged, tensions in the unit went unchecked and conditions at the Roundhouse headquarters were dire: the office was overcrowded, infested with vermin, and investigators shared just 15 computers among nearly 100 detectives.

Since moving in 2022 to new offices at 400 North Broad, each detective now has a desk and computer, and that has boosted productivity, they said.

The detectives also said that patrol officers seem more empowered than during the height of the gun violence crisis to engage with their neighborhoods and gather information that ends up being important to their investigations.