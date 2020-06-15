On Saturday, at 1:56 a.m., two men were stabbed in the 1500 block of Tasker Street in South Philadelphia. A 65-year-old man was stabbed in the left forearm, left hand, face and right bicep. A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the right hand, right foot and face. Both men are in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital. An arrest was made and a weapon recovered.