Two people were slain, six others were shot and four were stabbed from Friday through Sunday in Philadelphia.
The deadly violence pushed the city’s number of homicide victims this year to 182, an increase of 35 victims, or 24 percent, compared to this same time last year, according to the Philadelphia Police Department’s website.
The most recent homicide victim, a man in his twenties, was shot along with another man who survived just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
The man was shot once in the chest and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, while the other man, 64, was shot once in the back and is in critical condition at the same hospital, police said.
On Friday, at 9:47 p.m., a 29-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in his chest in the 2500 block of Bonaffon Street in Elmwood Park, police said.
The victim was transported to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital by a private vehicle and was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m. Police said the gunman wore a dark hoodie and remains at large, as does the gunman in Sunday’s slaying.
The Philadelphia Police Department released the following details about the other shootings and stabbings from Friday and Saturday; an arrest was made in only one case.
On Saturday, at 1:56 a.m., two men were stabbed in the 1500 block of Tasker Street in South Philadelphia. A 65-year-old man was stabbed in the left forearm, left hand, face and right bicep. A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the right hand, right foot and face. Both men are in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital. An arrest was made and a weapon recovered.
Just two minutes before the Tasker Street stabbings, a 36-year-old man was stabbed in the left buttocks in the 3100 block of Cottman Avenue in Mayfair. He was admitted to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.
On Saturday, just after 11 a.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the back in the 2500 block of North 9th Street. He was driven by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable conduction.
On Friday, at 12:49 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh in the 1800 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia. She was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and is listed in stable condition.
At 12:23 a.m. Friday, a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the right leg in the 3200 block of North Philip Street in Mayfair. The victim walked into Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.
On Friday, at 10 p.m. a 34-year-old man was shot in the left side of his head in the 5100 block of Warrington Avenue in Kingsessing. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian by police and is listed in stable condition.
At 9:20 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 5100 block of Folsom Street in West Philadelphia. He is in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian.